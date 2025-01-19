Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton spent quality time with her family at a popular ski resort just after Christmas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Middleton, 43, revealed last week that she was focusing on her cancer recovery, while gradually returning to her royal duties as she adjusts to her "new normal". The mum-of-three announced her diagnosis in March 2024, having undergone major abdominal surgery in January last year.

A year later, and after undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the princess is officially in remission, and has taken some time out to enjoy quality time with her family. Heading to the Alps, Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, and her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They spent time at popular mountain-top restaurant, enjoying hot drinks in the morning, before returning to the same spot to take in the panoramic views while sitting together for a meal. A member of staff told the Mail on Sunday: "It was lovely to see Kate relaxing and enjoying herself. They looked like a normal English family, and a lot of people didn't recognise them. It was not the first time we had seen them. They have been coming here for years. I think they love the area. We often see Kate's sister Pippa as well."

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton spent quality time with her family at a popular ski resort just after Christmas. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

According to the paper, the family had visited the popular dining spot La Cave des Creux, in Courchevel, in the French Alps. The restaurant serves fine food and drinks in front of an open fireplace and has views of the Three Valleys ski resort and Mont Blanc from the terrace, as well as an outdoor fire. It stands at an altitude of more than 6,000ft, and can be accessed only by skiers who go down a red run, although visitors on foot who book a table can get a ride up the mountain to reach it in the restaurant's tracked snow taxi.

Courchevel is a French Alps ski resort located in the Tarentaise Valley. It is a part of Les Trois Vallées, the largest linked ski areas in the world. The ski area offers wonderfully wide, gentle and immaculately groomed pistes, many running through pretty forests. Its north-facing aspect means the snow quality is excellent. The resort is spread over five villages, each with very different personalities.