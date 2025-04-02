Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severe storms have hit idyllic Greek islands including Mykonos and Paros.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storms hit on Monday (31 March) causing significant disruption on the tourist islands of Paros and Mykonos, leaving authorities scrambling to clear debris and overturned vehicles. Hailstorms and torrential downpours hit the holiday islands.

In Paros, the force of the storms swept cars out to sea and inundated homes and businesses with water and mud. The extent of the damage has prompted local authorities to request emergency government assistance to repair roads and damaged infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbouring Mykonos also faced the onslaught of hail and powerful winds. The severe weather continued until the early hours of the morning, blanketing grasslands in Mykonos with white balls of ice.

Authorities closed schools there and on other islands, including Syros, Symi, Kalymnos and Kos. Crete continues to be the hardest hit today (Wednesday 2 April) as rescue crews have been deployed to help those trapped and stranded.

Rockslides and road closures were reported across the island. Data from the National Observatory of Athens revealed that the Cretan port of Chania experienced the highest rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon (1 April).

Greece has been ravaged by floods frequently in recent years, with scientists attributing the extreme weather to warming waters amid rising global temperatures. The Greek holiday islands are a popular vacation destination as they are known for their stunning beaches and whitewashed houses.