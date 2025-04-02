Greece floods today: Crete hardest hit as severe storms batter idyllic Greek holiday islands with devastating floods sweeping through Mykonos and Paros
The storms hit on Monday (31 March) causing significant disruption on the tourist islands of Paros and Mykonos, leaving authorities scrambling to clear debris and overturned vehicles. Hailstorms and torrential downpours hit the holiday islands.
In Paros, the force of the storms swept cars out to sea and inundated homes and businesses with water and mud. The extent of the damage has prompted local authorities to request emergency government assistance to repair roads and damaged infrastructure.
Neighbouring Mykonos also faced the onslaught of hail and powerful winds. The severe weather continued until the early hours of the morning, blanketing grasslands in Mykonos with white balls of ice.
Authorities closed schools there and on other islands, including Syros, Symi, Kalymnos and Kos. Crete continues to be the hardest hit today (Wednesday 2 April) as rescue crews have been deployed to help those trapped and stranded.
Rockslides and road closures were reported across the island. Data from the National Observatory of Athens revealed that the Cretan port of Chania experienced the highest rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon (1 April).
Greece has been ravaged by floods frequently in recent years, with scientists attributing the extreme weather to warming waters amid rising global temperatures. The Greek holiday islands are a popular vacation destination as they are known for their stunning beaches and whitewashed houses.
