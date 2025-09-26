A British tourist who went missing while swimming in Bali has been found dead.

Harrison Edward Nada-Kantounas, 23, from East London, vanished while swimming with friends at Legian Beach, Kuta, last Wednesday. He was caught in a powerful rip current and disappeared beneath the waves.

His body was recovered today with injuries including a head wound and a broken nose. In a statement, his family said: “It is with deepest sorrow that we confirm that the body of our beloved son, Harrison Nada-Kantounas, 23, was recovered today, approximately two miles offshore from the beach in Bali where he was last seen.

“Harrison had suffered injuries, including a head wound and a broken nose. We are heartbroken beyond words. Harrison was a bright, kind, and loving young man whose absence leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of his family and friends.”

“My family and I want to thank every single person who has supported us during this horrific time. The kindness and generosity shown, from strangers on the beaches of Bali to people across the world who donated, has carried us through.

“Harrison was loved deeply, and we have felt that love reflected to us in the solidarity of so many. A very special thanks must go to Harrison’s friends, who searched tirelessly through the night, never resting, never giving up, and never wanting to stop.

“Their courage, love, and determination gave us hope when we needed it most, and we will forever be grateful.” Friends and family described Harrison as a much-loved young man whose warmth and humour touched everyone around him.

Harrison’s close friend, who was on the beach at the time, said lifeguards and emergency crews failed to respond in time. He told The Sun: “The last 24 hours have been the most devastating of our lives.

“We were four 23-year-old boys from England on holiday. Three of us went into the sea, one stayed on shore. Only two made it back - not Harrison.” The friend alleged lifeguards were slow to react as desperate screams rang out.

“Harrison submerged before our eyes but the lifeguard on duty was sitting on his phone, not even looking at the water,” he said. “By the time they responded, it was already too late.”

He also claimed that red flags warning tourists were only put up after the incident, despite local reports suggesting they had already been in place. The group said emergency crews later arrived “hours later” with “little more than flashlights” and told them they would have to wait until morning.

The young men said they searched through the night themselves, patrolling 15km of coastline with flashlights. The following morning, he said, the promised search team appeared nearly two hours late and brought “one rubber boat and a jet ski.” With no success, Harrison’s friends scraped together £1,700 to pay for a private helicopter.

A GoFundMe campaign in Harrison’s name has now raised over £27,000. Funds were first used to pay for private searches, including helicopters, when official support was unavailable.

The remaining balance will be used to repatriate his body to the UK and give him the funeral his family say he deserves. Any leftover funds will be donated to charity in his memory.