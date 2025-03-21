The closure of Heathrow Airport today has left thousands of passengers stranded, as airlines scramble to get them to their destinations.

When a fire broke out at a substation in Hayes last night (March 20) it knocked out all power in the surrounding area, including to Heathrow Airport. With no electricity, the airport has been forced to close for the day.

This means there are no arrivals or departures from Heathrow Airport today (March 21). Some long-haul flights have been diverted, but hundreds of flights have been cancelled entirely.

Now, airlines have been giving out information to affected passengers in a bid to get them back on track for their journeys.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport have been left stranded after a substation fire knocked out the power. | James Manning/PA Wire

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “Due to a power outage in the London Heathrow area, London Heathrow Airport is currently closed. As a result, customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice.

“This will have a significant impact on our operation and out customers and we’re working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond.”

A spokesperson from Singapore Airlines added: “Due to the closure of London Heathrow Airport on March 21, Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights departing to and from London Heathrow are affected. SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the changes to their flights.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights between Singapore and London Heathrow may be affected. Customers may visit our flight status page for the latest information on their flights. Customers are also strongly advised to update their contact details via the ‘manage booking’ function on our website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

“SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair put out a series of “rescue flights” for passengers to book themselves on - although the cost of these flights reportedly spiked to around £290 per person.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair, Europe’s number one airline, today added up to eight rescue flights between Dublin and London Stansted, four on Friday and four on Saturday to rescue passengers affected by today’s Heathrow closure. Ryanair will operate four extra flights between Dublin and Stansted on Friday afternoon as well as four extra flights on Saturday morning.”