Last year Venice introduced a charge for when tourists enter.

It is the first major city in the world to enact such a scheme. The €5 (£4.30) charge is aimed at protecting the Unesco world heritage site from the effects of excessive tourism by deterring day trippers and, according to the mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, making the city “livable” again.

It came on the back of locals being furious about the excessive amount of tourists. So, this year, instead of visiting the places such as Venice that are heaving with tourists, visit the less-popular towns that are still as stunning. Here is some inspiration below for your trip to Italy this year.

Bari

Bari is the second largest city in southern Italy and is so rich in art, history and culinary tradition that every visit is an unforgettable experience. It is a charming urban haven nestled between scenic landscapes, blending historic architecture, modern amenities and vibrant cultural scene.

The city is never overrun by tourists so you will find everything you need here from tiny local shops to high-end boutiques, street food to fine restaurants, simple bars where you can grab a slice focaccia and a cold local beer to fancy cafes. You can head to the old harbour so you can see traditional fishing boats land their catches.

Or head to one of the beautiful beaches. The beaches in Bari start along the Longomare and keep on going. The south coast is dotted with countless coves and bays, each boasting gorgeous beaches, atmospheric seaside towns and dazzling blue waters.

Tropea

Tropea is an impressive seaside town on Calabria‘s west coast, with iconic houses built into the clifftop and wide vistas over the turquoise ocean. It’s the most well-known holiday destination in Calabria, southern Italy.

It is famous for its charming historic centre, spectacular beaches, and prized Tropea red onions, it’s no surprise that the town is described as the jewel in the crown of Calabria. Tropea boasts the kind of sea views that will make you stop and stare. And the town is a beauty.

Matera

Matera is a city on a rocky outcrop in the region of Basilicata, in southern Italy. It includes the Sassi area, a complex of cave dwellings carved into the mountainside.

For years Matera wasn’t well known to foreign visitors, but that has been changing since it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993, a European Capital of Culture in 2019, and the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die was filmed here. Matera is known as the city of caves with spectacular scenery, stylish cave hotels, and a fascinating history.

Trento

Trento is a city in the Trentino–Alto Adige region of northern Italy. It’s known for the Buonconsiglio Castle, home to late-medieval fresco cycles. Trento Cathedral, featuring a rose window and a baroque chapel, sits on Piazza Duomo.

The city boasts a culturally rich centre with monuments, manor-houses and castles. It is not a city many foreigners have heard of but if you’re looking to escape the beaten path and discover a different side of Italy, visiting Trento could be just the thing you’re looking for!

It’s the perfect base for active relaxers, with endless options for hiking, cycling, skiing and other alpine activities in the mountains that line the Adige Valley. It’s also a great launching pad for exploring the greater Dolomites region.