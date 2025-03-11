Spain hit the headlines last summer as anti-tourism protests took hold in favourite holiday hotspots including Barcelona and Seville.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spain still welcomes conscientious visitors with open arms - however why not try and visit some of the country’s lesser-known cities. There are numerous villages, towns, cities and regions that are a little under the radar - but are still just as enticing.

You will find shorter queues in these destinations, less crowds, more towel space and lower prices for better food. You will also end up with a more interesting Instagram feed - as your followers will be asking ‘Where is that?!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rioja

La Rioja is a province and autonomous community in northern Spain with a renowned local wine industry. Below the Cantabrian Mountains, vineyards occupy the Ebro valley and surround the old town of Haro. Local wineries range from small, traditional cellars to major commercial producers.

Santander

Santander is the capital city of the Cantabria region on Spain’s north coast. The Palacio de la Magdalena, once the royal summer residence, lies at the mouth of the Bay of Santander on the rocky La Magdalena Peninsula. It boasts a combination of green mountain landscapes with white sand beaches, elegant mansions and palatial architecture.

Santander. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

El Hierro

This is the westernmost point of Spain, and is one of the least-visited islands in the Canaries. Swim in natural seawater pools, wander through dense forests or take a dive among shoals of Mediterranean parrotfish.

El Hierro. (Photo: Francisco Garcia Gil/Facebook) | Francisco Garcia Gil/Facebook

Murcia

Of the 10 most populous cities in Spain, the one consistently ignored by tourists is Murcia. It is home to a large university and an impressive ensemble of mostly 18th-century buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logroño

Logroño is a city in northern Spain, south of Bilbao. It’s a stop on the pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela. There are several wineries around the city and it is classed as one of Spain’s top foodie cities.

Logroño is a city in northern Spain, south of Bilbao. (Photo: Viajes Incavisa Logroño/Facebook) | Viajes Incavisa Logroño/Facebook

Ovedio

Oviedo is a town in northwest Spain between the Cantabrian Mountains and the Bay of Biscay. The capital of Asturias, it’s known for its medieval old town, the site of the Gothic Oviedo Cathedral with its 9th-century Holy Chamber. It is a treasure trove of Spanish religious architecture.

Santiago de Compostela

Santiago de Compostela is the capital of northwest Spain’s Galicia region. It’s known as the culmination of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, and the alleged burial site of the Biblical apostle St. James. It is known for its lively atmosphere and pretty cobbled streets.

A Coruña

A Coruña is a port city on a promontory in the Galicia region of northwest Spain. It’s known for its Roman lighthouse, the Tower of Hercules, which has sweeping coastal views. It is also renowned for its wide range of restaurants and eateries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Córdoba

Andalucía’s three big hitters are typically Seville, Málaga and Granada, but you should visit Córdoba instead. It features UNESCO World Heritage La Mezquita, an exquisite mosque and a cathedral in one. Visit in May for the Patios Festival when people open their hidden gardens up to the public.

Girona

The Catalan city of Girona lies just 100km (62 miles) north of Barcelona. Surrounded by old mediaeval walls, which you can still walk on, its Old Town has a particular special quality that feels as if you’re lost in time. Within the walls lies El Call, one of Spain’s best-preserved Jewish Quarters, dotted with narrow alleyways and hidden staircases. Much of it was used as filming locations for the hit TV series Game of Thrones.