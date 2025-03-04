Andermatt in Switzerland should be on your radar to visit this summer - and here’s why.

Andermatt is one of Europe’s fastest-growing, most sustainable and most luxurious alpine villages. It is mountain village and municipality in the canton of Uri in Switzerland, and it is best-known as a skiing destination in the winter months.

However, there is plenty to do and explore in the village in the summertime. From cycling across eight Alpine passes and hiking breathtaking trails to unwinding at a luxury spa or dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, Andermatt delivers the ultimate elevated summer experience.

Andermatt has undergone a complete transformation thanks to a $1.2 billion investment by Egyptian developer Samih Sawiris. The town is now home to luxury resorts like The Chedi Andermatt, Michelin-starred dining, world-class ski slopes, and après-ski vibes that draw visitors from around the world. Recently acquired by Vail Resorts, Andermatt is quickly becoming one of Europe’s must-visit destinations.

Listed below are activities and ideas for you to do in the summer months.

Andermatt in Switzerland should be on your radar to visit this summer. (Photo: Andermatt Swiss Alps) | Andermatt Swiss Alps

Outdoor Adventure in the Swiss Alps

At 1,444 meters above sea level, Andermatt offers a refreshingly cool climate all summer long, making it a dream destination for travelers looking to indulge in world-class outdoor activities. Surrounded by breathtaking mountain peaks and eight alpine passes, Andermatt is a paradise for cyclists, with scenic routes throughout. Hikers can explore roughly 30 miles of well-maintained trails, each offering a new perspective of the stunning Ursern Valley.

World-Class Golf Course

For those golf enthusiasts, the Andermatt Golf Course — an 18-hole, par-72 championship course — offers a world-class experience set against the region’s rugged beauty.

Ultimate Relaxation & Spa Retreat

The award-winning spa at The Chedi Andermatt is one of the finest in the Swiss Alps, offering a tranquil 2,400-square-meter wellness oasis. Guests can unwind in the temperature-controlled outdoor pool with stunning mountain views, indulge in holistic treatments inspired by Asian traditions, and rejuvenate in the hydrotherapy pools, saunas and steam baths.

Culinary Hub with Michelin-Star Restaurants

Andermatt has become the gourmet hotspot in the Swiss Alps with Michelin-starred restaurants that showcase cuisine at the highest level. Restaurants include Gütsch by Markus Neff, The Japanese Restaurant and IGNIV.