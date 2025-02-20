There will be no weekend Stansted Express services from Liverpool Street from February 22 to March 23.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Normally, the Stansted Express is on hand to help make travelling to Stansted Airport very easy. But, unfortunately, for the next five weekends it’ll be out of action.

Every weekend from February 22 to March 23, there will be no Stansted Express services between the airport and London Liverpool Street. The disruption is down to scheduled engineering work on the rail tracks between Stansted and Broxbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train service will not be running on: February 22 and 23 and March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. There will be a rail replacement bus you can take instead. It will pick up people from Broxbourne where the Express terminates and drive the rest of the way to Stansted airport.

There will be no weekend Stansted Express services from Liverpool Street from February 22 to March 23. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

National Express is also adding 25,000 extra seats between London and Stansted Airport to help passengers out. Tickets for this service start from £11 one-way. The National Express journey takes around 45 minutes (compared to the average 48 minutes on the Stansted Express).

On its website, Stansted Express says passengers with tickets can get a refund on single and return tickets until 28 days after they expire. There may be a £5 refund fee.