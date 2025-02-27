Hollywood star Hugh Jackman left fans “completely starstruck” after he stopped to take photos at a popular UK tourist spot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wolverine and The Greatest Showman star was spotted at the tourist spot in Northern Ireland as production begins on 'The Death of Robin Hood'. The new project from director Michael Sarnoski will star Jackman in the titular role in the adaptation of the famous character.

Jackman stopped to take photos with the team at The Giant's Causeway on Saturday (22 February). The Giant's Causeway is an area of approximately 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, the result of an ancient volcanic fissure eruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman left fans “completely starstruck” after he stopped to take photos at a popular UK tourist spot. (Photo: The Giant's Causeway/Facebook) | The Giant's Causeway/Facebook

It is located in County Antrim on the north coast of Northern Ireland, about three miles northeast of the town of Bushmills. A post on The Giant's Causeway Facebook page read: "The Monday blues are non-existent for the Giant's Causeway team - we're still buzzing from last weekend's very special visitor...

"Last Saturday, we had the privilege of welcoming Australian Actor, Producer and Singer, Hugh Jackman. Whilst in Northern Ireland filming for the upcoming American action film, 'The Death of Robin Hood', Hugh couldn't resist a visit to the land of legends. As you can tell, Assistant Retail Manager, Beth was completely starstruck."

One user wrote on the Facebook post: “Lucky lucky lucky Beth x”. While others joked about Jackman looking slightly older in the photo.

One user said: “Boy he looks rough”. Another added: “Turned 90 real quick”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An IMBD synopsis of the new film 'The Death of Robin Hood' reads: "Robin Hood grapples with his past life of crime and murder while in the hands of a mysterious woman after being badly injured." Variety previously reported that production on The Death of Robin Hood is set to begin in February 2025, with PA confirming it would be happening in Northern Ireland.