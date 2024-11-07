Hurricane Rafael has hit the Caribbean island Cuba triggering a blackout.

Hurricane Rafael slammed into the island as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115mph (185kph). The country's electricity operator UNE said high winds had caused the electricity grid to collapse.

State-run TV reported the entire population of 10 million people was without power. The hurricane lashed Cuba's capital Havana late on Wednesday afternoon (6 November), with wind and rain bringing down trees and power lines in the city.

The US-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned of a "life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds and flash flooding" across much of western Cuba. Schools and public transport in the city were suspended and flights were grounded, while police with loudspeakers began circling neighbourhoods encouraging people to shelter.

Rafael brushed past the Cayman Islands as a Category 1 hurricane before increasing to a much more powerful Category 3 storm off the southwest of Cuba. The most recent update from the NHC said it had weakened to category 2, with maximum sustained winds of around 105mph (170km) off the northwestern coast of Cuba.

Forecasters predict Rafael will spin off towards the western Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, although the track remains uncertain. The Miami Herald reports that meteorologists said: “Rafael is expected to continue to move away from western Cuba over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Rafael is then forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next few days. Some weakening is possible today, with little change in strength expected on Friday."

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys from Key West to west of the Channel 5 Bridge and the Dry Tortugas A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.