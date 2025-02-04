In a new TikTok post, traveller and deal-finder Chelsea Dickenson celebrated the end of Dry January by sharing her findings on where you can have the cheapest beers in Europe.

The travel guru (@cheapholidayexpert on TikTok) has revealed the top ten list of the cheapest pints across Europe for UK travellers. She explained: "To celebrate Dry January finally coming to a close, I have done the searching and found the ten cheapest places to buy a pint in Europe that you can access by direct plane."

Leading the pack is Debrecen in Hungary, not only the country's second city after Budapest but also the place where a pint will set you back a mere £1.11. Data from Numbeo shows that a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant averages around £32.52, while dining solo at a more modest eatery comes in at about £7.11.

When compared to London, Debrecen is 55.5 per cent less pricey. At the bottom of the list, Sibiu and Iasi in Romania tie for tenth place, with pints costing £1.85, reports the Express. Finder reports that the average pint in London costs £6.75, with the UK average at £5.17, while the global average pint price stands at £2.74.

Ms Dickenson added: "AND I SHOULD SAY - I have not included Ukrainian cities for obvious reasons, but I cannot wait until we can safely travel to these because you bet that Odesa, Kiev and Lviv would feature in this top 10."

Cheapest pints in Europe

Debrecen, Hungary - £1.11 Chisinau, Moldova - £1.12 Burgas, Bulgaria - £1.50 Skopje, North Macedonia - £1.63 Pristina, Kosovo & Seville, Spain - £1.67 Constanta, Romania - £1.68 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - £1.71 Brno, Czechia - £1.83 Kosice, Slovakia - £1.84 Sibiu & Iasi, Romania - £1.85