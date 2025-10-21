Travel content creator Laura Kemp, who recently used ChatGPT to plan her trip around Slovenia, has discussed how it helped her for her holiday.

Travel booking site Omio, has spoken exclusively to travel content creator Laura Kemp, who recently used ChatGPT to plan her trip around Slovenia. She discussed everything from what prompts she used to the problems she faced, and most importantly, whether she would recommend it to others looking to plan an in-depth itinerary for their upcoming trip.

When asked which destination she chose and why she was travelling there, Laura said: “I planned my trip around Lake Bled, Slovenia, because it felt like stepping into a fairytale. At the time, I was completely burnt out from work and needed a place to escape - somewhere I could slow down, go for long walks, sip coffee by the lake, and immerse myself in nature I’d never experienced before.

“It was my first time in Slovenia, and Lake Bled’s emerald waters, cliffside castle, and storybook island church were the perfect antidote to city stress. It set the tone for the rest of my journey and reminded me why I travel in the first place.”

She further explained why she used ChatGPT to build her itinerary. She said: “As someone who shares travel tips online, I’m always looking for unique angles and hidden gems.

“Guidebooks and big travel sites don’t always deliver that. With ChatGPT, I could ask really specific questions - from ‘what’s a good sunrise walk in Lake Bled?’ to ‘where do locals grab coffee?’ - and build a trip that felt more authentic and aligned with my style.

“I treated ChatGPT like a travel buddy. I started by asking broad questions, like the best time of day to visit Lake Bled or must-see spots in Slovenia. Then I got more specific - asking for walking routes, coffee shop recommendations, and ideas for day trips I wouldn’t find in a typical guidebook. It felt like a conversation that gradually shaped my itinerary, rather than me piecing together random lists from different websites.”

Thanks to ChatGPT, Laura was able to uncover a treasure trove of hidden gems that ultimately became the highlight of her trip. She added: “It suggested trying kremšnita, the famous Bled cream cake, but not at the usual tourist café like you find in most guidebooks and travel blogs - instead, at a tucked-away bakery where locals go. That little twist turned a cliché into a genuine memory. I never would’ve found it without the suggestion, and it felt like getting in on a secret.

“Instead of just following the main trail around the lake, ChatGPT nudged me towards hidden viewpoints and lesser-known cafés. One tip even sent me rowing across the lake myself, which was equal parts chaotic and hilarious - but exactly the kind of travel memory I’d never forget. It made me experience Bled less like a postcard and more like a real adventure.

“I could steer the conversation toward what I cared about most: slowing down, being in nature, and finding good food and coffee rather than rushing through tourist checklists. ChatGPT adapted to that, suggesting scenic walks, hidden viewpoints, and even nudging me toward booking a spa hotel so I could really unwind. It felt like the trip was built around me, not just a generic itinerary.”

However, Laura highlighted that using ChatGPT to plan your travels does not come without its difficulties. According to Laura, it had a couple of mishaps along the way.

She said: “It recommended a tiny café on the edge of Lake Bled for coffee with a view. It looked amazing on paper - but when I arrived, it was completely closed for the season. At first, I was disappointed, but it pushed me to wander a bit further, and I stumbled on a family-run spot with homemade pastries that became one of my favourite finds of the whole trip. Even when things didn’t go to plan, it added a layer of spontaneity - and those moments usually became the best stories.”