I visited the Guinness Storehouse during my trip to Dublin - and one part in particular was my favourite moment, and it wasn’t the free pint. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I visited the Guinness Storehouse during my trip to Dublin - and one part in particular was my favourite moment, and it wasn’t the free pint.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guinness Storehouse contains seven floors of sights, sounds and sensations in a building that has been brewing beer for over 250 years. Arthur Guinness himself signed a 9,000 year lease on the building all the way back in 1759, which you can see for yourself at the very start of the 90 minute self-guided tour, meaning it won’t stop any time soon.

It takes you an immersive experience from grain to glass - where you learn about the history of the beer and how it came to be. I learnt everything there is to know about how Guinness is brewed including the fact that it isn’t actually black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its colour primarily comes from the roasted barley and under light, you can see that it has a ruby-red tint. Then you get to see a gallery of iconic Guinness advertisements and this is followed by a guided tasting - which was delicious. The Guinness hits different in Ireland - and unfortunately it is just not quite the same here in England.

There are several eateries dotted across the seven floors so you can line your stomach before you have the free tasters. I actually had a Guinness pint cake which was a chocolate cake with white icing on top, shaped like a Guinness. I thought when in the Guinness Storehouse, why not have a Guinness cake. And it was delicious.

But the best part was the Gravity bar. I had no idea about this prior to going and so it was an added surprise to the experience. It was my favourite part of the whole tour because you are treated with a stunning view of Dublin.

I visited the Guinness Storehouse during my trip to Dublin - and one part in particular was my favourite moment, and it wasn’t the free pint. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You get a free pint of Guinness here too, but I was just loving the views. Sitting down having a delicious tasting free Guinness and enjoying the views of Dublin was a memorable experience. It is one of the reasons why I recommend people go and visit the Storehouse. It is of course a must-do when you visit Dublin, the home of Guinness - but the views you get as well at the top makes the experience even more worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Gravity bar was named as one of the world's top rooftop bars. It was ranked in the top ten globally, outperforming all UK-based rooftop bars.

You are able to see the likes of Pheonix Park, the Spire and the Aviva Stadium. The panoramic views means you can really take in the sights of Dublin, and it topped off the whole experience for me.