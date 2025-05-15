I visited the popular Italian city Venice this month for a couple of days with my boyfriend - and a decision to visit the city of Padua during our trip did not disappoint.

During our visit to Venice one of the days was forecast to be a bit overcast and rainy. So, we decided to get the train to Padua. It was a really quick journey to this overlooked Italian city, taking less than 30 minutes by train. You take the train at Stazione di Venezia Santa Lucia and you are in Padua in no time. The station in Venice is really accessible being right in the centre and a quick minutes walk from Padua train station and you are greeted with stunning buildings, parks and many a restaurant.

Padua is known for its vast 13th-century Basilica of St. Anthony, which is stunning and can be seen beautifully from the city square Prato della Valle. The basilica, with its Byzantine-style domes and notable artworks, contains the namesake saint’s tomb.

A decision to visit the city of Padua during our trip did not disappoint. (Photos: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The city’s square was actually one of my favourite parts of the city. It is 90,000 square meters and is one of the largest in Europe. It was so relaxing here, with less tourists, and more locals just chilling out and sunbathing on the grass.

It is surrounded by an artificial canal, which quite amazingly has ancient Roman ruins lying at the bottom. In addition, some of Padua’s most beautiful buildings stand around Prato della Valle. It is a lovely place to go for a walk, and markets are regularly held there as well as large events that take place throughout the year.

Prato della Valle, Padua. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

There are also statues that circle the canal, placed on the edges, and represent the history and culture of important Padua personalities. Some of the statues are of people that are famous all over the world. For example Galileo Galilei who, in his own words, spent the happiest 18 years of his life living in Padua, is statue number 36.

Other points of interest you can visit are Scrovegni Chapel, Ragione Palace, explore the historic University of Padua, and visit the Botanical Garden. We stopped for a drink to have a quick Aperol Spritz at two different bars, sitting outside, and also had lunch dining outside in one of the old streets of the city. There were less people around than the likes of Venice and it was a day out that we both really enjoyed. If you are heading to Venice I would definitely recommend getting the quick train to Padua and experiencing the beautiful Italian city for yourself.