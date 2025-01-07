Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol Airport closed once again due to the weather with flights suspended.

The airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, this morning: “Passenger announcement, due to the ongoing weather conditions all flights have been currently suspended until 07:30, further announcements will be made once information is available.” Users were quick to notice that the airport did not make any more updates after the time past 7:30am.

Planes that were due to land at the airport earlier have been forced to circle away, while those scheduled to depart this morning have not yet left the airport. At 7:59am the airport posted an update saying: “Passenger announcement, all flights are now operating, for latest information please refer to your airline.“ It comes after The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the region yesterday.

The warning is in place until 10am today, with residents told to brace for disruption as sleet and snow are forecast to hit. Roads and traffic monitoring site, Inrix, warned flights from Bristol airport had been stopped.

It said: "Flights suspended at Bristol Airport due to bad weather. Social media reports suggest snow on the ground. Live flight data that no flights have left the airport and the first arrivals are not due till 7am. Passengers should check their flight before travelling to the airport."

It comes after Manchester Airport was temporarily closed yesterday morning but then re-opened in the day. Airports have been in chaos after the weekend of heavy snow. Airport bosses and airlines are urging people to check before arriving at airports.