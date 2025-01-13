Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted from a plane following a heated dispute with airline staff.

The 38-year-old Russian claimed he was “very rudely” treated by cabin crew after a video surfaced which showed him being kicked off the flight. The footage shows the undefeated former UFC fighter being told to leave his seat in the exit row of a Frontier Airlines flight at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

When asked to explain the decision, a member of staff informed Khabib that his presence in that area was making flight attendants “uncomfortable”. The 38-year-old Russian protested against the ‘unfair’ treatment – reassuring the staff member that he ‘knew the language’ and was able to help people – but was reportedly removed from the aircraft.

Khabib was told: “We’re either going to have you switch your seat, because my flight attendants are not allowing you to sit in the exit row… or you’re going to have to get off this plane and then we’ll rebook you”. When Khabib moved to defend his position, the member of staff replied: ‘I’m not going to do this back and forth.

“I will call a supervisor, you can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane.” On Sunday night (12 January), Khabib took to social media to give his side of the story, suggesting that his removal from the flight may have been racially motivated.

He said: “First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir. Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my seat.

“What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I’m not sure. But after 2 minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft, after 1,5 hour I boarded another airline one and left to my destination.”

He added: “I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients.”

In response, Frontier Airlines said in a statement: “On Jan. 11, 2025, as flight 4401 from Las Vegas to San Francisco was preparing for departure, a flight attendant initiated the customary briefing for exit row passengers. Customer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was seated in an exit row, was asked multiple times if he was willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency.

“According to the flight attendant, Mr. Nurmagomedov did not respond, despite repeated attempts, which placed him in non-compliance with FAA requirements. The flight attendant informed Mr. Nurmagomedov that he could be moved to a different upgraded seat or exit the plane. Videos circulating on social media platforms do not capture this interaction, and instead show a subsequent interaction after a gate agent entered the plane and reiterated the option to be reseated.

“As a result of the customer’s initial unresponsiveness and repeated declinations of a seat change, he was asked to deplane per airline and FAA policy. The decision to deplane the customer was in no way related to his ethnicity and we have refunded him and his traveling companions for their flights."