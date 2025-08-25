Passengers have been evacuated from King's Cross station in London today after Transport for London (TfL) closed the station due to a fire alert.

Witnesses took to social media to say they had to leave the station as a result of the incident. One person wrote: "Kings Cross London has been evacuated due to a reported emergency."

The TfL Access account on X, which monitors stations across London, confirmed the fire alert. It said in a post: "King's Cross Underground station: This station is closed while we respond to a fire alert. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses."

Passengers have been evacuated from King's Cross station in London today after Transport for London (TfL) closed the station due to a fire alert. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

London Fire Brigade assessed the situation and found no fire, and the station has since reopened, TfL confirmed. It comes after actors for the new Harry Potter TV series were spotted filming at London King's Cross Station on Sunday.

Three lead child stars were finally announced after months of speculation - with Dominic McLaughlin playing protagonist Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermoine Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The young trio were selected from more than 30,000 actors who auditioned in a casting call last year, before Ron's siblings Fred, George, Percy (Ruari Spooner) and Ginny were announced.