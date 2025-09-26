Earlier this year, families across the North joined a record-breaking virtual waiting room, hoping for a golden chance to book their journey to LaplandUK Manchester. Within hours, tickets for the debut Northern show were snapped up.

With final preparations underway and over 500,000 people on the waiting list, LaplandUK has announced the release of a limited number of extra tickets. These additional tickets were held back to ensure that the magical standard of LaplandUK would be maintained for its inaugural year in Manchester.

Now that every fine detail is being finalised, Lapland is delighted to release the final drop of tickets to its new Manchester site midday on Monday 29 September. This marks the one and only additional ticket drop, due to incredible demand and excitement surrounding the Manchester site's first year in production.

With final preparations well underway, LaplandUK Manchester is delighted to welcome more Human Folk and Small Folk into the world of Lapland Manchester to make treasured memories this Christmas. Since its beginnings in 2007, LaplandUK has become Britain’s most beloved Christmas experience – a four-and-a-half-hour immersive theatre journey that has welcomed more than 2,000,000 guests into its Elven woodland, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Sir Elton John and The Beckhams.

For 2025, LaplandUK is spreading its wings beyond Ascot for the very first time, opening its second magical portal at Capesthorne Hall, Cheshire, allowing Northern families the chance to step into a snowy world of toymaker elves, frozen lakes, twinkling lights, and the irresistible scent of gingerbread drifting from Mother Christmas’ kitchen.

Details for Second Ticket Drop:

Release date: 12pm, Monday 29th September 2025

Virtual waiting room: via LaplandUK’s ticketing platform

Pricing: £60-195 (premium pricing weekends and dates closer to Christmas Eve)

Dates: LaplandUK Manchester will run from 13th November – 24th December