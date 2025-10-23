Flights are cancelled and delayed today from London City Airport as Storm Benjamin brings travel disruption to the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departure flights are affected from London City Airport today and one arrival flight is cancelled. Travellers are urged to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Flight disruptions come as Storm Benjamin rolls in. Storm Benjamin is set to hit London on Thursday (October 23). Winds are set to pick up in the morning and reach up to 40mph by the late afternoon. Rain will follow throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow rain and wind warnings have been put in place by the Met Office as southern parts of the country including the UK capital brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Starting in the early hours of Thursday, both the yellow weather alerts are in place across the day and into the night.

Flights are cancelled and delayed today from London City Airport as Storm Benjamin brings travel disruption to the UK. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Here’s exactly when Londoners can expect Storm Benjamin to hit.

12am - Heavy rain with wind speeds reaching 20mph

9am - Rain eases slightly as winds pick up to 30mph

12pm - Light rain as winds continue to get stronger

4pm - More light rain as winds reach 40mph

7pm - Winds start to calm down

11pm - Winds ease to around 30mph

Listed below are affected flights to and from London City Airport today (Thursday 23 October).

09:45 BA to San Sebastian - delayed

10:00 KLM to Amsterdam - delayed

10:40 ITA Airways to Milan Linate - delayed

13:05 Swiss to Zurich - cancelled

12:30 Swizz from Zurich - cancelled