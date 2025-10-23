London City Airport departures and arrivals: Full list cancelled and delayed flights as Storm Benjamin causes travel chaos
Departure flights are affected from London City Airport today and one arrival flight is cancelled. Travellers are urged to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.
Flight disruptions come as Storm Benjamin rolls in. Storm Benjamin is set to hit London on Thursday (October 23). Winds are set to pick up in the morning and reach up to 40mph by the late afternoon. Rain will follow throughout the day.
Yellow rain and wind warnings have been put in place by the Met Office as southern parts of the country including the UK capital brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Starting in the early hours of Thursday, both the yellow weather alerts are in place across the day and into the night.
Here’s exactly when Londoners can expect Storm Benjamin to hit.
- 12am - Heavy rain with wind speeds reaching 20mph
- 9am - Rain eases slightly as winds pick up to 30mph
- 12pm - Light rain as winds continue to get stronger
- 4pm - More light rain as winds reach 40mph
- 7pm - Winds start to calm down
- 11pm - Winds ease to around 30mph
Listed below are affected flights to and from London City Airport today (Thursday 23 October).
09:45 BA to San Sebastian - delayed
10:00 KLM to Amsterdam - delayed
10:40 ITA Airways to Milan Linate - delayed
13:05 Swiss to Zurich - cancelled
12:30 Swizz from Zurich - cancelled