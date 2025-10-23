Heathrow Airport departures: Flights cancelled and delayed as Storm Benjamin hits London bringing heavy rain and winds - full list affected routes
Storm Benjamin is set to hit London on Thursday (October 23). Winds are set to pick up in the morning and reach up to 40mph by the late afternoon. Rain will follow throughout the day.
Yellow rain and wind warnings have been put in place by the Met Office as southern parts of the country including the UK capital brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Starting in the early hours of Thursday, both the yellow weather alerts are in place across the day and into the night.
Here’s exactly when Londoners can expect Storm Benjamin to hit.
- 12am - Heavy rain with wind speeds reaching 20mph
- 9am - Rain eases slightly as winds pick up to 30mph
- 12pm - Light rain as winds continue to get stronger
- 4pm - More light rain as winds reach 40mph
- 7pm - Winds start to calm down
- 11pm - Winds ease to around 30mph
Listed below are the affected departure flights from Heathrow Airport today (Thursday 23 October).
- 07:55 BA to Toulouse - delayed
- 08:15 BA to Edinburgh - delayed
- 08:20 BA to Dublin - cancelled
- 08:50 BA to Manchester - delayed
- 08:55 BA to Glasgow - delayed
- 08:55 Swiss to Geneva - delayed
- 09:20 BA to Zurich - cancelled
- 09:25 BA to Milan - cancelled
- 09:30 Lufthansa to Frankfurt - cancelled
- 10:30 BA to Riga - delayed
- 10:35 BA to Belfast - cancelled
- 11:10 BA to Frankfurt - delayed
- 11:40 BA to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 11:50 BA to Brussels - delayed
- 12:10 Swiss to Zurich - cancelled
- 12:15 American Airlines to Chicago - delayed
- 13:25 Virgin Atlantic to Seattle - delayed