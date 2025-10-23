Departure flights at Heathrow Airport are cancelled and delayed today as Storm Benjamin hits London.

Storm Benjamin is set to hit London on Thursday (October 23). Winds are set to pick up in the morning and reach up to 40mph by the late afternoon. Rain will follow throughout the day.

Yellow rain and wind warnings have been put in place by the Met Office as southern parts of the country including the UK capital brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Starting in the early hours of Thursday, both the yellow weather alerts are in place across the day and into the night.

Here’s exactly when Londoners can expect Storm Benjamin to hit.

12am - Heavy rain with wind speeds reaching 20mph

9am - Rain eases slightly as winds pick up to 30mph

12pm - Light rain as winds continue to get stronger

4pm - More light rain as winds reach 40mph

7pm - Winds start to calm down

11pm - Winds ease to around 30mph

Listed below are the affected departure flights from Heathrow Airport today (Thursday 23 October).

07:55 BA to Toulouse - delayed

08:15 BA to Edinburgh - delayed

08:20 BA to Dublin - cancelled

08:50 BA to Manchester - delayed

08:55 BA to Glasgow - delayed

08:55 Swiss to Geneva - delayed

09:20 BA to Zurich - cancelled

09:25 BA to Milan - cancelled

09:30 Lufthansa to Frankfurt - cancelled

10:30 BA to Riga - delayed

10:35 BA to Belfast - cancelled

11:10 BA to Frankfurt - delayed

11:40 BA to Amsterdam - cancelled

11:50 BA to Brussels - delayed

12:10 Swiss to Zurich - cancelled

12:15 American Airlines to Chicago - delayed

13:25 Virgin Atlantic to Seattle - delayed