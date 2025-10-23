Flights are delayed from a major London Airport today as Storm Benjamin rolls in.

Departure flights from Stansted Airport are being affected this morning (Thursday 23 October) due to Storm Benjamin rolling in. Several flights are delayed and are affecting Ryanair flights in particular.

The Met Office has warned London could experience disruption and damage caused by Storm Benjamin this week. The meteorological service has enforced a number of weather warnings across the south of the country.

Yellow rain and wind warnings have been put in place by the Met Office as southern parts of the country including the UK capital brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Starting in the early hours of Thursday, both the yellow weather alerts are in place across the day and into the night.

Winds are set to pick up in the morning and reach up to 40mph by the late afternoon. Rain will follow throughout the day.

Listed below are the affected departures from Stansted Airport today (Thursday 23 October).

08:15 Ryanair to Knock - delayed

08:20 Ryanair to Barcelona - delayed

09:20 Ryanair to Dublin - delayed

09:20 Ryanair to Warsaw - delayed

09:20 Qatar Cargo to Oslo - delayed

09:45 Ryanair to Vienna - delayed

10:25 Ryanair to Rimini - delayed

10:55 Ryanair to Girona - delayed

11:15 Ryanair flight to Krakow - delayed

11:40 Ryanair to Shannon - delayed

11:40 Ryanair to Nice - delayed

12:05 Ryanair to Salzburg - delayed