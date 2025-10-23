Stansted Airport departures: Flights delayed from London Airport as Storm Benjamin hits with heavy rain and strong winds - full list affected routes
Departure flights from Stansted Airport are being affected this morning (Thursday 23 October) due to Storm Benjamin rolling in. Several flights are delayed and are affecting Ryanair flights in particular.
The Met Office has warned London could experience disruption and damage caused by Storm Benjamin this week. The meteorological service has enforced a number of weather warnings across the south of the country.
Yellow rain and wind warnings have been put in place by the Met Office as southern parts of the country including the UK capital brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Starting in the early hours of Thursday, both the yellow weather alerts are in place across the day and into the night.
Winds are set to pick up in the morning and reach up to 40mph by the late afternoon. Rain will follow throughout the day.
Listed below are the affected departures from Stansted Airport today (Thursday 23 October).
- 08:15 Ryanair to Knock - delayed
- 08:20 Ryanair to Barcelona - delayed
- 09:20 Ryanair to Dublin - delayed
- 09:20 Ryanair to Warsaw - delayed
- 09:20 Qatar Cargo to Oslo - delayed
- 09:45 Ryanair to Vienna - delayed
- 10:25 Ryanair to Rimini - delayed
- 10:55 Ryanair to Girona - delayed
- 11:15 Ryanair flight to Krakow - delayed
- 11:40 Ryanair to Shannon - delayed
- 11:40 Ryanair to Nice - delayed
- 12:05 Ryanair to Salzburg - delayed