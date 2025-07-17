British tourists were brutally beaten and stamped on by bouncers at a popular Turkish restaurant.

A row reportedly erupted over an unpaid bill and alleged insults against Turkey's national flag. Footage from the scene captures a wild brawl on the pavement involving tourists and staff outside the ‘Mad Boys’ restaurant in Marmaris on June 2.

The British tourists have not been formally identified, but Turkish media including Aksam confirmed they were foreign nationals from the UK. The video begins with a heated argument before exploding into violence as male employees launch into a flurry of punches and kicks.

Two tourists fall to the ground and are seen being repeatedly kicked while lying on the pavement. Two women can be seen trying to de-escalate the situation - only to be caught in chaos, punched and stamped on as they too collapse to the floor.

The brawl reportedly stemmed from a 5,000 TL (£92) bill dispute, with the restaurant accusing the tourists of refusing to pay and provoking the fight. The restaurant also alleged that one woman hit a staff member with her handbag.

After the video went viral, five staff members were detained by police, AKŞAM reported. The venue was sealed off indefinitely, and municipal officials later cited building violations as an additional reason for the shutdown.

The Marmaris District Governor’s Office condemned the violence in a public statement, saying: “It should be known that violence against women is completely unacceptable in Muğla. Our state stands firmly against all forms of violence against women. Judicial and administrative investigations into the business and its employees are being meticulously conducted, and all developments are being closely monitored.”