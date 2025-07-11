Two clubs in the notorious nightlife strip Veronicas in Tenerife have close down after serious breaches.

Local Police closed down two nightlife venues over the weekend after discovering they were operating without the necessary licences and committing multiple serious breaches related to safety, hygiene, and public order. This operation was part of a special policing effort launched in response to numerous complaints about disturbances and threats reported in the area.

Disturbances particularly occurred during the early hours of the weekend mornings. Several police patrols took part in the crackdown.

Inside the premises, officers found more than a dozen people consuming alcoholic drinks, smoking, and using illegal substances. Police seized a large number of nitrous oxide (N₂O) canisters, a high-capacity dispenser, balloons used for inhaling the gas, as well as various other illicit substances.

Given the serious nature of the violations and the clear risks posed to people and property, the police immediately halted all activity, sealed off the venues, and initiated proceedings for hefty fines. The offences are classified as very serious under the Canary Islands’ Law 7/2011 on Classified Activities and Public Shows, which can result in substantial sanctions.

Footage shared on social media just last month showed to men exchanging punches opposite the Las Veronicas strip in Playa de Las Americas. Surrounded by a crowd of British tourists, the video shows one man trying to run away, only to be tripped by someone in the crowd. This gave his opponent the chance to knock him to the ground and continue the assault.

A woman, believed to be part of a British couple present during the incident, can be heard in the background shouting, “Enough! That’s enough!” and “Stop it”. Moments later, several others appear to join in, turning the fight into a brawl. The video has led to a wave of criticism on social media, with many expressing frustration and concern over repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area.