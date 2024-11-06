Often described as Europe's Hawaii, Madeira is set to charge tourists hiking its 30 popular trails.

Many holidaymakers head to the Portuguese island to tackle some of its 1,200 miles worth of trails. However, holidaymakers over the age of 12 will soon need to pay a €3 (£2.50) fee to walk some of the island's top routes.

The initiative hopes to promote sustainable tourism and enhance conservation. The tourist charge already applies to seven walking routes, including Pico do Areeiro, Pico Ruivo, Levada do Risco, Levada do Caldeirão Verde, Balcões, Levada do Rei, and Ponta de São Lourenço.

From January 2025, the charge will be expanded to at least 30 of the routes managed by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation. It is hoped that holidaymakers will hike lesser-visited trails on the island, balancing the flow of tourists.

Non-residents will need to pay the charge using Simplifica (a regional governmental portal), with on-site payment options also available. Holidaymakers who don't pay the charge ,will be fined up to €50 (£42).

Madeira is often compared to Hawaii thanks to its volcanic landscape, sprawling mountains and luscious green scenery. Most people head to Funchal, which is the capital of the island and home to most of the hotels.

In December and January, the weather remains around 18C while this goes up to 24C in the summer months. The local language in Madeira is Portuguese although most people speak English. There is no time difference in Madeira to the UK so you don't have to change your watch.