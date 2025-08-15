An amber weather alert has been issued for a Spanish holiday hotspot this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long heatwave has been raging in Spain for almost two weeks and this weekend it will reach theMalaga province. According to state meteorological agency Aemet, Ronda and the Antequera district will be under an amber warning for temperatures of up to 41-42C on Sunday (17 August).

The western Costa and the Guadalhorce area will be under a yellow alert for up to 38C. The heat will gradually make its way to Ronda and Antequera, with a yellow warning for up to 39C on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the light winds, the interior of the province will exceed 40C. Marbella and Vélez-Málaga can expect 35C and 37C, respectively.

An amber weather alert has been issued for a Spanish holiday hotspot this weekend. (Photo: Alex Tihonov - stock.adobe.com) | Alex Tihonov - stock.adobe.com

A total of 46 provinces in Spain have active warnings for high temperatures today (Friday 15 August). The alert has been raised to red on the Cantabrian coast and in Vizcaya, for maximum temperatures of up to 40C, while another 24 provinces are under an amber alert.

The forecast points to "significantly high temperatures in most of the peninsula, as well as in areas of the Balearic and Canary Islands". In addition, Aemet predicts "a notable increase in maximum temperatures in the Cantabrian Sea, while locally notable decreases are expected on the Galician Atlantic coast".

According to Aemet, the heatwave, which has been active since Sunday, 3 August, could continue for a few more days, affecting the whole of the Spanish mainland, except the Cantabrian area.