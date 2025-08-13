Evacuations have been ordered for residents of Patras suburbs, Greece’s third-largest city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the fire that started in Achaia, in the southern Peloponnese peninsula, has reached the urban area. Shortly after 6:00 p.m., a 112 emergency message was sent to the residents of the neighborhoods of Aroi, Diakos, Girokomeio, and Lykochoro in the Municipality of Patras to evacuate toward the city center.

Earlier, residents of the Romanso suburb had also been ordered to evacuate. The evacuated residents will be accommodated in the halls of the Pampeloponnesian Stadium in Patras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Karamandaneio Children’s Hospital is also being evacuated as a precaution. Patients will be transferred to the University General Hospital in Rio.

Evacuations have been ordered for residents of Patras suburbs, Greece’s third-largest city. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The fire has destroyed vehicles located at the facilities of the Patras Customs Office. Based on initial estimates, approximately 550 cars, the majority of the vehicles in the outdoor area, have been burned.

In the last 24 hours, Greece has recorded over 150 new fires. More than 4,800 firefighters are working to contain multiple blazes across the country. At least three people have died in Spain, Albania, and Turkey, and many others, including firefighters, have been treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

In Greece, flames have destroyed homes, businesses, and farmland on the islands of Chios and Zakynthos, and in the city of Patras in the Peloponnese. On Zakynthos, three large fires covering over 15 km remain out of control.