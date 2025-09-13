People have been evacuated from a section of Manchester Airport following unconfirmed reports of a gas leak.

Staff and members of the public could be seen leaving buildings at the airport’s Runway Visitor Park in footage shared from the scene. Alarms can be heard in videos taken and shared as large numbers of people exit the visitor area.

It is understood fire services have attended and vehicles are at the scene. It comes following reports an easyJet plane had been grounded at the same airport today after a tug vehicle made contact with the aircraft.

Flight EZY 2029 was bound for Lanzarote from Terminal 1 before the tug vehicle made contact with the front wheels of the plane, sparking a from on-site rescue crews. easyJet confirmed there was no evacuation of the aircraft. However, passengers were asked to disembark and taken back to the terminal, where they were provided with refreshments so checks could be completed.

easyJet said the checks were "precautionary" and a "routine measure only." Other flights were not impacted by the operation, which saw one boarding gate at the airport put out of action, Manchester Airport confirmed.