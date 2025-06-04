A British man has died after plunging to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Turkey.

The 41-year-old tourist was found lifeless by his girlfriend in his hotel in the town of Marmaris on the Mediterranean coast on Friday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had plunged from the third-floor balcony.

The Brit and his girlfriend had been seen arguing the day before his body was found, according to local media. His girlfriend had reportedly left the apartment following their fight while he stayed in the hotel room.

She is said to have returned in the evening, but her partner was no longer there. The next day, she stepped out into the balcony, where she found her boyfriend lying motionless in the garden below.

Local police have opened an investigation into his death as they try to determine whether his death was an accident, suicide, or whether there was a third party involved. A FCDO spokesperson told MailOnline: “We are providing support to the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities.” Marmaris is a popular holiday destination on the Turkish coast among British holidaymakers, known for its stunning beaches and bustling nightlife.