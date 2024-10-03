Martin Schröder: Founder of second Dutch airline after KLM, Martinair, who 'pursued his dreams' dies aged 93

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

3rd Oct 2024, 7:36am
Martin Schröder, the founder of Martin’s Air Charter, a modest charter airline that quickly grew into the iconic Martinair, has passed away aged 93.

Martin Schröder passed away yesterday (Wednesday 2 October) and is a man with a huge legacy that has left a lasting impact on the aviation industry. He was a Dutch pilot and founder of Martinair, the second Dutch airline (after KLM) and the first Dutch air charter company.

His legacy began in 1958 with the founding of Martin’s Air Charter, a modest charter airline that quickly grew into the iconic Martinair. Under his leadership, the company became a key player in both passenger and cargo transport. Schröder firmly believed that air travel should be accessible to all.

Martin Schröder, the founder of Martin's Air Charter, a modest charter airline that quickly grew into the iconic Martinair, has passed away aged 93. (Photo: LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP via Getty Images)
Martin Schröder, the founder of Martin’s Air Charter, a modest charter airline that quickly grew into the iconic Martinair, has passed away aged 93. (Photo: LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP via Getty Images) | LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP via Getty Images

His determination not only shaped the development of Martinair, but also paved the way for its close cooperation with KLM and, eventually for Air France KLM Martinair Cargo. Adriaan den Heijer, EVP Air France KLM Cargo and managing director Martinair, said: “Martin Schröder will be remembered as a man who pursued his dreams with passion and perseverance. His name will remain closely linked to aviation in the Netherlands and beyond.

“His vision, courage and innovative spirit will continue to inspire us all. Our thoughts are with his wife Tineke, their children and grandchildren, and the rest of his family. We offer them our heartfelt condolences and would like to wish them strength during this difficult time”.

