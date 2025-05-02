May bank holiday weekend: London Euston train station to be closed - closure dates and service disruption explained
While Euston’s general passenger experience has changed, the station remains hampered by closures. Following reduced services and closures over Easter, passengers will need to watch out for closures again this coming early May Bank Holiday weekend.
This weekend Euston will close for two days and be unusually busy on one day. Here’s everything you need to know.
What dates will Euston be closed over the May Bank Holiday weekend?
London Euston will be shut on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5. Fewer services will be running on Saturday May 3, so expect the trains that do run to be much busier than usual.
What routes will be affected?
The route that’ll be most impacted is Euston to Milton Keynes Central. There will be no trains on this route on Sunday or Monday, and all southbound trains will terminate at Milton Keynes. Any passengers using the West Coast Main Line are being advised to check before they travel. The Caledonian Sleeper will also instead depart from and arrive at King’s Cross.
Travel advice?
Network Rail advises customers to ‘travel either side of the Early May bank holiday weekend for the most straightforward journey’. However, if you must travel between Euston and MK on Sunday/Monday, you’re advised to either get a rail replacement bus or get trains via the likes of Birmingham, Bedford, Luton and Watford.
Why is Euston shutting?
The station will close due to continuing major engineering works on the West Coast Mainline between London and Milton Keynes. Officially, the following works will take place.
- A new track and railway foundation stone is being installed between Queens Park and Kilburn in northwest London.
- There will be ongoing railway drainage improvements to prevent lines flooding near Tring station.
- Railway embankment strengthening near Harlesden.
- Maintenance work between London Euston and Willesden including: replacing track and ballast stones, upgrading overhead power lines, improving drainage systems, repairing bridge brickwork, renewing and refurbishing junctions where trains switch tracks, running new cables through tunnels and realigning tracks.
The works are taking place over the early May Bank Holiday because, according to Network Rail, ‘bank holidays remain the least busy time for carrying out complex upgrades’.
