TfL weekend closures: Travel disruption to hit London this May bank holiday weekend - full list of tube and train closures
This means that you might just have to do a bit more forward planning to save being caught out last minute. Listed below is a breakdown of all the planned disruption to tube and train services across London this bank holiday weekend.
Bakerloo line
There’ll be no Bakerloo service between Queen’s Park and Harrow and Wealdstone on Sunday or Monday.
Circle line
On Saturday and Sunday, the Circle line will be closed between Edgware Road and Tower Hill.
District line
The District line will be shut from Edgware Road and Embankment to Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia), Richmond and Wimbledon, and vice versa.
Jubilee line
Southwark station will be closed from 11pm on Friday and remain shut throughout the rest of the bank holiday weekend. TfL advises that you use Waterloo station instead.
Piccadilly line
The Piccadilly line from Hyde Park Corner to Acton Town will be shut for the Friday Night Tube, reopening at 7am on Saturday.
Read more about upcoming Piccadilly line closures here.
Waterloo and City line
As ever, there are no services on the Waterloo and City line on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays.
DLR
The DLR won’t be running between Westferry/ Poplar and Lewisham or Stratford International to Canning Town on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
Elizabeth line
On Sunday, the Lizzie line from Paddington to Ealing Broadway won’t start running until 7.45am. There’ll be a reduced service for the rest of the day between West Drayton and Maidenhead and at Heathrow Terminal 4.
Overground
Lioness
On Saturday, there’s a reduced timetable for Lioness trains travelling between Watford Junction and Euston.
Then, there’ll be no services between Euston and Watford Junction on either Sunday and none from Euston to Willesden Junction on Monday.
Suffragette line
The Suffragette line between Barking and Barking Riverside will be shut on Sunday and Monday. There will also be a reduced service running between Gospel Oak and Barking.
Windrush line
On Sunday, there will be no Windrush services between Highbury and Islington and Clapham Junction, Crystal Palace, New Cross and West Croydon after 9pm.
Euston will shut for two whole days over the May Bank Holiday, impacting routes in and out of London. You can find out more about the closure, from the impacted lines to suggested diversions, here.
