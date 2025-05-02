TfL weekend closures: Travel disruption to hit London this May bank holiday weekend - full list of tube and train closures

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There are a few closures and reduced services planned across the TfL network this May bank holiday weekend.

This means that you might just have to do a bit more forward planning to save being caught out last minute. Listed below is a breakdown of all the planned disruption to tube and train services across London this bank holiday weekend.

Bakerloo line

There’ll be no Bakerloo service between Queen’s Park and Harrow and Wealdstone on Sunday or Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Circle line

On Saturday and Sunday, the Circle line will be closed between Edgware Road and Tower Hill.

There are a few closures and reduced services planned across the TfL network this May bank holiday weekend. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)There are a few closures and reduced services planned across the TfL network this May bank holiday weekend. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
There are a few closures and reduced services planned across the TfL network this May bank holiday weekend. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

District line

The District line will be shut from Edgware Road and Embankment to Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia), Richmond and Wimbledon, and vice versa.

Jubilee line

Southwark station will be closed from 11pm on Friday and remain shut throughout the rest of the bank holiday weekend. TfL advises that you use Waterloo station instead.

Piccadilly line

The Piccadilly line from Hyde Park Corner to Acton Town will be shut for the Friday Night Tube, reopening at 7am on Saturday.

Read more about upcoming Piccadilly line closures here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waterloo and City line

As ever, there are no services on the Waterloo and City line on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays.

DLR

The DLR won’t be running between Westferry/ Poplar and Lewisham or Stratford International to Canning Town on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Elizabeth line

On Sunday, the Lizzie line from Paddington to Ealing Broadway won’t start running until 7.45am. There’ll be a reduced service for the rest of the day between West Drayton and Maidenhead and at Heathrow Terminal 4.

Overground

Lioness

On Saturday, there’s a reduced timetable for Lioness trains travelling between Watford Junction and Euston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then, there’ll be no services between Euston and Watford Junction on either Sunday and none from Euston to Willesden Junction on Monday.

Suffragette line

The Suffragette line between Barking and Barking Riverside will be shut on Sunday and Monday. There will also be a reduced service running between Gospel Oak and Barking.

Windrush line

On Sunday, there will be no Windrush services between Highbury and Islington and Clapham Junction, Crystal Palace, New Cross and West Croydon after 9pm.

Euston will shut for two whole days over the May Bank Holiday, impacting routes in and out of London. You can find out more about the closure, from the impacted lines to suggested diversions, here.

Related topics:TubeLondonTrain servicesTfL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice