Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are severe delays on two London Underground Tube lines this morning (Friday 2 May).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport for London (TfL) has posted an update on its website sharing that there are severe delays on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. It says: “Jubilee Line: Severe delays due to a late finish of engineering work.”

There are severe delays on the entire Metropolitan line. TfL adds: “Metropolitan Line: No service between Harrow-on-the-hill and Aldgate due to a late finish of engineering work. SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line. Tickets are being accepted on Lioness line, Chiltern Railway and Buses via any reasonable route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are severe delays on two London Underground Tube lines this morning (Friday 2 May). (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

There is a good service on the rest of the lines. You can download the TfL Go app to see a live map of current status for Tube, London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Tram. You can also register for email updates on customer updates and advanced warning of weekend closures, as well as planned works.

There were delays on the Metropolitan line yesterday with a social media user sharing a picture of many passengers waiting on the platform at Baker Street. TfL responded saying: “The Metropolitan Line has been operating with severe delays due to an earlier trespasser on the track at Edgware Road. I'm sorry for the delay to your journey and hope you have since completed your journey.”