Commuters may face travel delays in London this morning (Friday 25 April) as there is disruption on a Tube line.

TfL has posted an updated this morning stating that the Bakerloo Line is part suspended. It says: “Bakerloo Line: No service between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone while Network Rail fix a signal failure at Kensal Green.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses and the Lioness Line. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line”. According to TfL there is currently a good service on the rest of the line meaning commuters jumping on other Tube lines should not be affected by any delays this morning.

Their were previously delays on the Elizabeth Line but these now seem to be resolved as of 7am. Elsewhere there will be reduced Transport for Wales service to and from Cardiff Central today. This disruption is expected until the end of the day on Sunday 27 April.

Urgent repairs to a bridge in the Cardiff Central area have been taking place since Sunday. Whilst repairs are being carried out, some lines are closed. As a result of this, a reduced service is running to / from Cardiff Central today, and trains may be revised or cancelled.