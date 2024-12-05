A missing British mum-of-three has been found dead on the holiday island Jamaica.

The body of Dawn Anderson, 64, was discovered in a shallow grave in Westmoreland near her home where she spent her annual winter break on the island. Dawn was reported missing by her sister on November 27, while her husband Andre Morrison had also vanished.

Police in Jamaica intensified their search for Andre who they revealed is also being sought by multiple police divisions - along with his twin brother Kemar Morrison who has been listed as a person of interest. Speaking with The Jamaica Gleaner on Monday (2 December), hours before the discovery, her daughter, Fiona Anderson, said the family had a "gut feeling" that her mother was dead likening the experience to a "horror movie".

A family source in Westmoreland said: "This is not the news we wanted to hear especially coming up to Christmas. We were hoping that she would be found as she has been missing for a week now. Dawn was such a lovely lady who helped everyone out.”

It is understood that Andre contacted his wife's daughters in the United Kingdom, telling them that their mum had disappeared after he dropped her off at a beach park in Negril to meet a client, but that when he returned to pick her up, she was gone. Westmoreland Police Division, Superintendent Othneil Dobson, told The Jamaica Gleaner that a missing person report was filed for Anderson at the Whithorn Police Station on November 27 by her sister.

He said the police are continuing their investigation. He added that they are searching for Morrison, the last person seen with Dawn.