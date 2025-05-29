Two British men have been killed in a horror car crash in Morocco - and another sustained severe injuries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-one Cameron Smith, 27, and Anthony Smith, 48, died after a driver crashed into their car in Agadir, Morocco, earlier this month. Tyrone Smith, who was in the car with them, suffered severe injuries due to the crash and required emergency surgery in a Moroccan hospital.

The inquests of Cameron, and Anthony from Wolverhampton were opened at Black Country Coroners Court last Thursday. A local driver was arrested after the fatal crash on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fallout from the crash sparked a fundraiser to help repatriate their bodies.Mike Ashley, family friend, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.

The page reads: "On May 4, Cameron Smith, Anthony Smith and Tyrone Smith were passengers travelling in a car in Agadir Morocco where they had gone on holiday. The car overturned and Cameron and Anthony were tragically killed and Tyrone has suffered severe injuries and is in a local hospital.

Two British men have been killed in a horror car crash in Morocco - and another sustained severe injuries. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

“Exact circumstances of the accident are to be established and are subject to legal proceedings with the local driver being held pending a court appearance. Cameron leaves behind his mum, dad, two sisters, a partner and a three year old daughter. There is travel insurance in place which will hopefully cover most of the expenses for the repatriation of the bodies to the UK however there are many other costs that the family will have to find to give them a funeral at home.

"This fundraiser has been set up with full approval of the family and is to provide them with funds to be used in any way they wish to cover the above and help them through this extremely difficult time. Many thanks in advance for any support you may be able to give."

Wolverhampton artist Reepa shared the fundraiser on his page, commenting: "RIP Camz. Please share, all support appreciated." The pair's full inquests will be held later in the year.