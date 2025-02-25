Public sector workers and ground staff at Munich Airport will go on a two-day strike after wage negotiations ended without result.

The strike will start on Thursday (27 February), the Verdi union confirmed. The strike is part of Verdi’s efforts to pressure public sector wage negotiations. Similar strikes are already underway at Düsseldorf and Cologne airports, following failed collective bargaining talks.

The 48-hour strike will take place at Munich Airport. It is set to cause flight cancellations, delays, and disruptions to services as workers demand better conditions. The strike involves employees from various service providers.

It is expected to impact security checks, ground services, and flight operations, with around 830 flights scheduled over the two days likely to face cancellations or delays. Verdi announced the strike well in advance to allow passengers time to prepare. The union is demanding better pay and conditions for airport workers, including an 8% wage increase or at least €350 more per month, three additional days off, and higher bonuses for stressful roles. These demands are part of broader collective bargaining negotiations affecting 2.5 million public sector employees across Germany.

MIA, which handles 41.6 million passengers annually, has warned travellers to expect a “greatly reduced flight schedule” and delays. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. If flights are cancelled, travellers are entitled to a full refund under EU law, as well as compensation of up to €600 for delays over three hours or cancellations within 14 days of departure. Airlines are also required to provide food, drink, and accommodation for stranded passengers.

Co-founder of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund, Ivaylo Danailov, says: “As an air passenger, you may be entitled to flight cancellation compensation if you have been informed of the cancellation less than 14 days before departure; the flight had been scheduled to depart from the EU; or in some cases, it can qualify if it was to the EU and operated by an EU airline; and that you have a confirmed booking, demonstrated by a reservation confirmation that includes your name and flight number.

"If your flight is cancelled and you choose to be reimbursed, you are legally entitled to a full refund for both your cancelled flight and your return flight because you were unable to reach your destination. Your air passenger rights are covered by EU Regulation 261/2004 and UK law. You can receive up to €600 (£520) if your flight is delayed over 3 hours or cancelled less than 14 days before departure.”