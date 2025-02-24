Strikes in both Germany and Italy have led to massive flight disruptions.

In Germany, a 24-hour strike has crippled operations at Düsseldorf and Cologne-Bonn airports, forcing widespread cancellations and delays. Meanwhile, in Italy, pilots and cabin crew from EasyJet and Aeroitalia have staged a four-hour walkout, causing further turmoil for passengers traveling within and beyond the country.

Both strikes are creating a perfect storm of travel disruptions, leaving passengers scrambling to rearrange their plans. In Germany, the 24-hour strike is being led by the Verdi trade union, which represents thousands of airport workers demanding an 8% wage increase and improved working conditions. The strike, which began on Sunday, 23 February, and continues into Monday, 24 February, is expected to cause significant delays and cancellations for travellers flying to and from these major airports.

Flights operated by British Airways, Lufthansa, Ryanair, Emirates, EasyJet, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and KLM are among those disrupted. These airlines connect Cologne-Bonn and Düsseldorf airports with major European and international destinations.

While German airports are struggling with a 24-hour labor strike, Italian air travel is facing additional turbulence due to a four-hour airline strike impacting EasyJet and Aeroitalia flights. The strike, which takes place on Monday, 24 February, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time, is backed by several major Italian unions.

EasyJet is one of Italy’s largest low-cost carriers, and Aeroitalia operates several domestic and international flights, meaning the strike’s impact will be widespread. Although the exact number of affected flights is unknown, passengers flying to and from Italy on this date should expect possible cancellations or schedule changes.