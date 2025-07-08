There are hundreds of National Trust properties to visit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The properties include Chartwell in Kent - the former home of Sir Winston Churchill and there's also the medieval Bodiam Castle in Sussex, with its original moat, towers and portcullis. Visiting a National Trust site is a perfect day out for all the family this summer.

And you can bag a free pass! Here is how to do it.

You can enjoy a free day out if you pick up a National Trust pass. The pass, worth up to £50, enables up to two adults and three children, or one adult and four children, to visit a National Trust property in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Just be aware that children must be 17 or under, and you never have to pay for under-fives. Simply head to the Mirror, the Express, Daily Star, OK! or another Reach PLC online title (see full list below) to sign up for a free voucher, or pick up a physical copy of The Daily Mirror or The Daily Express any day until Sunday 13 July, where inside you'll find a voucher to take to a participating National Trust property of your choice.

Reach PLC is dishing out the free passes, so get one online via the Mirror, The Daily Star, the Express, In Your Area or OK!. You'll also find them on regional newspaper websites listed below:

Birmingham Live

Bristol Live

Staffordshire Live

Cambridgeshire Live

Coventry Live

North Wales Live

Derbyshire Live

Grimsby Live

Yorkshire Live

Leicestershire Live

Liverpool Echo

Manchester Evening News

Chronicle Live

Nottinghamshire Live

Plymouth Live

Wales Online

Stoke on Trent Live

Gazette Live

Somerset Live

Cornwall Live

Belfast Live

Cheshire Live

Devon Live

Essex Live

Gloucestershire Live

Kent Live

Lancs Live

Leeds Live

Lincolnshire Live

My London

Get Surrey

One pass is allowed per household. National Trust for Scotland and its sites aren’t included in the offer. You can visit a National Trust site using your free pass until Sunday 31 August inclusive, excluding Saturday 23 August - Monday 25 August inclusive.