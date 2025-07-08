National Trust free ticket: How to get a free pass to visit one of the UK's stunning historic houses with your family - full list of options
The properties include Chartwell in Kent - the former home of Sir Winston Churchill and there's also the medieval Bodiam Castle in Sussex, with its original moat, towers and portcullis. Visiting a National Trust site is a perfect day out for all the family this summer.
And you can bag a free pass! Here is how to do it.
You can enjoy a free day out if you pick up a National Trust pass. The pass, worth up to £50, enables up to two adults and three children, or one adult and four children, to visit a National Trust property in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.
Just be aware that children must be 17 or under, and you never have to pay for under-fives. Simply head to the Mirror, the Express, Daily Star, OK! or another Reach PLC online title (see full list below) to sign up for a free voucher, or pick up a physical copy of The Daily Mirror or The Daily Express any day until Sunday 13 July, where inside you'll find a voucher to take to a participating National Trust property of your choice.
Reach PLC is dishing out the free passes, so get one online via the Mirror, The Daily Star, the Express, In Your Area or OK!. You'll also find them on regional newspaper websites listed below:
- Birmingham Live
- Bristol Live
- Staffordshire Live
- Cambridgeshire Live
- Coventry Live
- North Wales Live
- Derbyshire Live
- Grimsby Live
- Yorkshire Live
- Leicestershire Live
- Liverpool Echo
- Manchester Evening News
- Chronicle Live
- Nottinghamshire Live
- Plymouth Live
- Wales Online
- Stoke on Trent Live
- Gazette Live
- Somerset Live
- Cornwall Live
- Belfast Live
- Cheshire Live
- Devon Live
- Essex Live
- Gloucestershire Live
- Kent Live
- Lancs Live
- Leeds Live
- Lincolnshire Live
- My London
- Get Surrey
One pass is allowed per household. National Trust for Scotland and its sites aren’t included in the offer. You can visit a National Trust site using your free pass until Sunday 31 August inclusive, excluding Saturday 23 August - Monday 25 August inclusive.
