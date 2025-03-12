A man was found with a live turtle hidden in his pants while going through security at a major airport. (Photo: TSA.gov) | TSA.gov

A man was found with a live turtle hidden in his pants while going through security at a major airport.

The turtle was detected on Friday (7 March) after a body scanner alarm went off at Newark Liberty International Airport. A TSA officer then conducted a pat-down on the man from Pennsylvania and determined there was something concealed in the groin area of his pants.

When questioned further, the man reached into his pants and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches (12 centimetres) long and wrapped in a small blue towel. He said it was a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet. The man — whose name was not released — was escorted from the checkpoint area by Port Authority police and ended up missing his flight.

The turtle was confiscated, and it’s not clear if the turtle was the man’s pet or why he had it in his pants. Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey, told CNN: “We have seen travellers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants.

“As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions.” He added that the incident remains under investigation, and it wasn’t clear if the man would face any charges or penalties.