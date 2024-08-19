Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NFL star Gosder Cherilus was arrested for allegedly urinating on another passenger while aboard a Delta flight bound for Dublin.

The flight was routed back to Boston on Saturday night (17 August) after the incident, according to police. Massachusetts State Police informed the Daily Mail that Cherilus was detained at Logan Airport in Suffolk County, Massachusetts after engaging in disorderly conduct while flying to Dublin.

Cherilus allegedly urinated on another passenger aboard the flight, prompting the flight crew to request assistance from the State Police. Upon returning to Logan Airport, officials boarded the plane and ordered the 40-year-old to get off but he reportedly refused.

After not listening to their orders, Cherilus was forcibly escorted off the aircraft and arrested. In an official statement shared with the Daily Mail, the State Police wrote: “Upon arrival at Terminal E, State Police Troop F and Customs and Boarder Patrol (CBP) personnel boarded the aircraft and identified the suspect as Gosder Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield.

Former NFL star Gosder Cherilus was arrested for allegedly urinating on another passenger while aboard a Delta flight bound for Dublin. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing a Flight Crew.”

The remaining passengers that were on board the rerouted flight bound for Dublin were booked onto a different flight that is set to land in the correct destination this morning (Monday 19 August). Cherilus is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court today.

A spokesperson from Delta said in an official statement: “Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement. Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

After dominating at the collegiate level with Boston College, Cherilus was selected by the Lions with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. The former offensive tackle went on to start 116 of 132 games during a nine-year NFL career. Cherilus retired in 2016, announcing on Instagram: “After much thought, prayer and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to retire from the NFL. I am forever grateful to the teams, my teammates, the medical staffs and the fans.”