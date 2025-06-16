There is travel chaos this morning (Monday 16 June) as there are severe delays on the Northern Line.

Transport for London (TfL) said this morning that there are severe delays on the entire Northern Line this morning. It says: “No service between Euston and Morden via Bank, SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a signal failure at Stockwell.

“Tickets are being accepted on Southern, Southeastern, South Western Railway, Thameslink, London Trams and Buses via any reasonable route.” There are also minor delays on the District Line.

TfL adds: “Minor delays between Earl's Court and Barking eastbound due to an earlier faulty train at Westminster. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

If you are travelling in London it is advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website. TfL regularly updates its website explaining delays, cancellations and any changes to services.