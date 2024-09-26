Oktoberfest 2024: British tourist, 22, sexually assaulted 'by security guard' who 'groped her' at beer festival in Munich
The 22-year-old tourist was attending the 189th annual beer festival with a friend on Monday (23 September) when the attack allegedly took place, according to German police. She “fell several times”, according to German media, before being helped up by a man who was working as a steward at the showground.
The 34-year-old man then allegedly reached under her dirndl - a traditional German dress worn at the event - and performed “sexual acts” on her. The woman told her friend what had happened and the pair went to the nearest police station to report the attack.
Police tracked down the man and arrested him at the showground the next day. A judge is expected to decide today whether he will be remanded in custody.
The incident comes as security has been tightened at the festival in Munich this year following a deadly knife attack in Solingen on 23 August - a city northwest of Munich. The violence left three people dead and eight more wounded, with the Islamic State Group claiming responsibility for the attack.
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival, kicked off on Saturday (21 September) and runs through to October 6. Some six million visitors are expected over the festival's 16 days. The first Okotberfest was held on October 17 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Theresa of Saxony.
