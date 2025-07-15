I witnessed thousands of people take to the streets in Belfast on 12th July to cheer on Orange Order parades.

It was quite a sight to behold seeing thousands passionately standing on the streets to celebrate Twelfth of July. There were so many people waving UK flags and even dressed in UK tops and shorts.

The festivities were spread across 19 main locations in Northern Ireland to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, when the Protestant King William of Orange triumphed over the Catholic King James II. The parades consist of Orange lodges accompanied by marching bands and supported by spectators along the routes.

The Twelfth celebrations come after the burning of bonfires at an estimated 300 locations in loyalist neighbourhoods across the region. I could see the remnants of bonfires as I walked the streets of Belfast over the Twelfth of July weekend.

The parade in Belfast was officially categorised as sensitive by the Parades Commission. I was a bit nervous and anxious due to religious tensions as the parades face fierce opposition from Catholics, Irish nationalists, and Scottish nationalists who see them as sectarian and triumphalist. They have also drawn criticism in recent years from other religious communities, left-wing groups, and trade unions.

The parades and accompanying bonfires often feature disrespectful songs and chants towards Nationalists and Catholics. Despite the religious tensions, the parade that went through Belfast did so peacefully. Everyone was having a great time and enjoying the long tradition of the parades.

Thousands were drinking, lining their deck chairs up along the streets to get a good view of the parade. And everyone was sheltering under trees, as temperatures racked up to 25C.

The people on the streets were so passionate. Many wearing Rangers tops and they all came together to celebrate. Despite the obvious rift and tensions, it was nice to see people so passionate and having a good time.

I had heard many Catholics in Belfast had left for the weekend as to avoid any trouble, and many shops and restaurants were shut during the weekend. A lot of local shops were also only serving non-alcoholic drinks. Although this didn’t stop others selling tins and people stocking up.

Red and blue flares were set off, chants and songs were being sung and it was a really good atmosphere. It is controversial and the event has a deep-rooted history but to experience and witness it, as an outsider looking in, it was pretty fascinating.