A “very loved dad” has sadly died while “on holiday for his son’s wedding” in Paphos, Cyprus.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help bring John’s body back to the UK. John sadly passed away on Sunday and his family has said he is a “very loved and missed Husband, Dad, Grandad, uncle, and friend”.

The page read: “On Sunday very suddenly while on holiday for his son’s wedding in Paphos, John passed away, his last moments were spent with his grandkids and loved ones. We are asking if anyone can help how big or small to donate towards getting John home back in the UK and towards funeral costs.

“We appreciate everyone’s love, support and respect for all the family at this very difficult time.” Pictures attached on the page show the family jetting off to Paphos ready for the wedding.

Users have shared the fundraising page on Facebook. One user wrote: “So sad that this has happened on what was meant to be one of the families happiest memories. If any of my friends could manage a small donation to help bring John home with his family and ease the burden just a little during this sad time. Thank you”.

Another user wrote: “The saddest news to read, sending love to the family at this awful time”. The fundraiser has a target of £10k and so far over £3k has been raised. One user commented on the GoFundMe page saying: “So so sorry for your loss”.

Paphos is a city on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. It is a popular holiday destination for Brits with a vibrant blue lagoon and a lively bar scene.