A passenger on a packed Iberia flight from Paris Orly Airport to Madrid allegedly hit a flight attendant and jumped out of the plane as it prepared to take off.

The passenger reportedly attacked a flight attendant, opened one of the emergency exits and jumped onto the tarmac below as the plane was taxiing for take off on Friday evening (7 February) Iberia flight IB578 left the gate pretty much on time at around 5:20 pm but as it was taxiing to the runway, a passenger got up from his seat and made his way to the front of the plane where he attempted to open an emergency exit.

One of the flight attendants intervened and tried to stop the man from interfering with the exit, but she ended up being assaulted by the passenger, who then went on to successfully open the exit. With the engines of the Airbus A320 still running, the man jumped 11.5 feet from the open doorway to the tarmac below before airport emergency responders raced to the scene to detain him.

The flight still departed for Madrid the same day, albeit with a significant delay of five hours, eventually arriving in the Spanish capital just before midnight. The aircraft then had to be taken out of service for a short period before it was given the all-clear and put back into operation on Saturday afternoon.

Iberia Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and it is currently not known whether the airline intends to press charges against the passenger. The condition of the flight attendant who was allegedly attacked by the passenger has also not been revealed.