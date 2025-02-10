Footage posted to social media has showed an Alaska Airlines crew member repeatedly punching a man who had a vicious grip on the hair of the passenger in front.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male passenger clung onto the lady's hair despite passengers and crew crowding round, trying to prize his fingers off. The woman pleads: "Let go of her hair, sir," but he pays no attention.

More attendants run down the aisle to deal with the struggle. It is only after numerous punches from the crew member that the man lets go, losing his glasses in the commotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lady is quickly ushered out of harms way, looking shaken. The restrained passenger continues to act erratically, shaking from side to side and letting out animistic screeches.

The flight attendant says: "I need another - people wanting to come help me." The incident occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight at California's Oakland International Airport, just before its take-off to Portland, Oregon.

One person who posted a video of the clash to X said it happened around 10:35am. It's unclear what sparked the man's aggression, but a passenger who claimed to have been on the flight reported that he was "restrained for several minutes before being arrested".

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said: "On Feb. 1, Alaska Airlines Flight 2221, operated by Horizon Air, from Oakland to Portland returned to the gate before departure due to an incident involving a passenger. He appeared to be experiencing a violent medical episode that involved an ongoing physical assault against other passengers and our crew. Our flight attendants’ highest responsibility is the safety of guests and crew on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our crew responded to this chaotic situation quickly and kept all guests safe until law enforcement could intervene. At this time, the guest in question has been banned from Alaska and Horizon due to the nature of the physical assault."