A major search is underway for a Bering Air jet carrying 10 people after the aircraft vanished mid-flight.

The Bering Air plane lost contact as it flew over a remote part of Alaska. The plane was reported missing just before 4 p.m. local time on Thursday (6 February). Nine passengers and one pilot are currently unaccounted for as fears grow for the group. The small plane had departed Unalakleet to Nome, a remote coastal city in Alaska.

Weather conditions in the state are so bad right now that an air search has yet to be launched. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement: “We are currently responding to a report of a missing Bering Air caravan. We are doing an active ground search from Nome and from White Mountain.

“Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on-air search at the current time. National Guard and Coast Guard and Troopers have been notified and are active in the search. Norton Sound Health Corporation is standing by.

“We ask the public to please think of those who may be missing at this time, but due to weather and safety concerns please do not form individual search parties. Families are encouraged to seek support at Norton Sound Health Corporation.” Alaska Senator, Dan Sullivan, took to Facebook to offer his “thoughts and prayers” for the “passengers, their families and the rescue crew”.