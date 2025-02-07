Jet2 flight forced to emergency land at UK airport over cracked window.

Jet2 flights: Flight en route to Tenerife forced to emergency land at Manchester Airport over cracked window
A Jet2 flight to Tenerife was forced to carry out an emergency landing yesterday morning (Thursday 6 February) after a crack was discovered in a window. The flight had left East Midlands Airport shortly after 9am.
But after jetting out over the south coast of Ireland, the plane had to carry out a U-turn and land at Manchester Airport an hour and a half later. Neither Manchester Airport nor Jet2 have publicly commented on the landing - but it is understood that the turnaround was due to a crack in a passenger window.
Modern aircraft windows contain multiple layers of plexiglass to withstand large pressure differences at altitude. As a result, surface cracks like the one thought to have occurred on the Jet2 flight will likely not compromise the structural integrity of the window.
But a large or deep crack could potentially lead to a cabin depressurisation if it worsens - as such, pilots are required to descend to a lower altitude and divert the flight to land safely. A Jet2 spokeswoman told GB News: "We can confirm that flight LS633 from East Midlands to Tenerife South diverted to Manchester Airport earlier today, due to a technical issue.