With Valentine’s Day just a week away, easyJet and easyJet holidays is offering a wide range of last-minute deals for couples looking to celebrate in one of Europe’s most loved destinations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couples can choose from a range of Adults-Only hotels including the 5* Ivi Mare by Louis Hotels located on the coast of Cyprus. Lovebirds can dine at a range of à la carte restaurants or enjoy a late night dinner at the open terrace buffet restaurant.

Alternatively, the 4* Hotel Morgana located in the heart of Rome is great for couples looking to explore Italy’s romantic capital. Guests can start their day with a continental breakfast before taking advantage of the transport links located right on the hotel’s door step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For couples looking for quality time together, the 4* Jupiter Marina Hotel Couples and Spa in the Algarve has its own rooftop infinity pool for a stunning view of Praia de Rocha. The 4* Hotel Victor Hugo Paris Kleber also offers guests the option to have morning coffee on their very own private balcony to take in the most romantic city in the world.

With Valentine’s Day just a week away, easyJet and easyJet holidays is offering a wide range of last-minute deals for couples looking to celebrate in one of Europe’s most loved destinations. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, and are all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Costa de Sol in Costa del Sol on a Self Catering basis for £393 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool on 11 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Jupiter Marina Hotel Couples and Spa in the Algarve on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £539 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 10 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Amavi MadeForTwo Hotels Paphos in Paphos on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £939 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 12 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Ivi Mare by Louis Hotels in Paphos on a Half Board basis for £618 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, private transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 20 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Occidental Atenea Mar in Barcelona on a Room Only basis for £375 per person including flights from Bristol on 12 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel Morgana in Rome on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £321 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 12 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Citadines La Defense Paris in Paris on a Room Only basis for £282 per person including flights from London Luton on 13 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel Victor Hugo Paris Kleber in Paris on a Room Only basis for £312 per person including flights from Belfast International on 16 February 2025