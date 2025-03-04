A British tourist was reportedly 'knocked out by a bouncer' in Thailand and left bleeding on the curb.

The tourist, 62, had reportedly been drinking at a nearby bar before trying to enter a strip club n 'Sin City' Pattaya at around 11:30 pm on 2 March. However, he was blocked at the entrance by tattooed Thai guard Sarawut, 33, who said he refused to let him in due to his aggressive behaviour.

CCTV footage shows the Brit stomping toward the bouncer as they squared up in an alleyway along the infamous red-light district Walking Street. Sarawut then threw a powerful right hook that instantly knocked the holidaymaker unconscious, leaving him bleeding while splayed out on the pavement.

Medics later arrived and then rushed the Brit to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for treatment. Sarawut filed a report at the Pattaya City Police Station. He claimed the British tourist had kicked him in the groin first for refusing him entry at the strip club.

A police spokesman said: “We have not charged anyone because we are waiting for the British tourist to be discharged from the hospital. We will summon both sides to the police station for questioning.”

Atthapol Promuthai, a security guard who witnessed the incident, said: “The tourist appeared to be picking a fight with the bouncer before he was knocked out. I saw the bouncer walking away from him to avoid him, but the tourist kept following him into the alley across the street. The bouncer appeared to have lost control of his temper and punched the man in the face before running away.”